For readers of Lilac Girls and The Nightingale comes an internationally bestselling World War II novel that spans generations, crosses oceans, and proves just how much two young women are willing to sacrifice for love and family.
1940: As the Germans advance upon Paris, young seamstress Estella Bissette is forced to flee everything she's ever known. She's bound for New York City with her signature gold dress, a few francs, and a dream: to make her mark on the world of fashion.
Present day: Fabienne Bissette journeys to the Met's annual gala for an exhibit featuring the work of her ailing grandmother - a legend of women's fashion design. But as Fabienne begins to learn more about her beloved grandmother's past, she uncovers a story of tragedy, heartbreak and family secrets that will dramatically change her own life.
"I loved The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah and I have a feeling that I'm going to love this dual timeline World War II novel based in war-torn France and present day." --Debbie Macomber
"This rich, memorable novel unfolds beautifully from start to finish." --Publishers Weekly, Starred Review
"Fascinating and impeccably researched." --Gill Paul, author of The Secret Wife
"A fantastically engrossing story. I love it." --Kelly Rimmer, USA Today bestselling author
"Gorgeously rich and romantic." --Kate Forsyth, author of Bitter Greens
"Intrigue, heartbreak... I cannot tell you how much I loved this book." --Rachel Burton, author of The Things We Need to Say
"If you're looking for a swoon-worthy romance, then The Paris Seamstress is for you. Natasha Lester's novel features not one but two love stories, spanning continents and centuries...Fans of historical romance will eat this one up." --Refinery29
Publishers Weekly Most Anticipated Books of the Year
Included in BookBub's "Best Historical Fiction Coming this Fall"
"Combine family secrets, World War II, tragedy and heartbreak and you have the compelling ingredients of this month's book buyer's pick." -- Costco Connection, Pennie's Pick December 2018