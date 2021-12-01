10 Great Dystopian Novels
Dystopian fiction is more popular now than ever. Have you read these titles by authors like Ling Ma, Kazuo Ishiguro, Ben Winters, and more?
Dystopian fiction is more popular now than ever. Have you read these titles by authors like Ling Ma, Kazuo Ishiguro, Ben Winters, and more?
My new novel, The Revisionists, is set in contemporary Washington and steeped in post-9/11 paranoia. One of the main characters, however, is a time traveler from the future. His job is to make sure that a horrible event ensues in Washington as dictated by History, in order to bring about his own Perfect Future. Which, […]
Sometimes, you might like your fantasy a bit macabre, with a little gloominess, or just straight-up scary and violent. If that’s the case, dark fantasy books are probably already your forte. Dark fantasy can take many forms, combining the elements of fantasy with horror and supernatural stories, while others delve into ominous and sinister depictions […]