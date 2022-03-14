YA Based on Irish Folklore for St. Patrick’s Day
I love Irish folklore. I mean, with the last name like Kennelly, how could I not? So here are some of my favorites most steeped in the legends of the Emerald Isle!
I love Irish folklore. I mean, with the last name like Kennelly, how could I not? So here are some of my favorites most steeped in the legends of the Emerald Isle!
These six Irish crime fiction books spotlighted here are sometimes haunting, sometimes violent, but always engrossing.
Set in a sleepy coastal town in Northern Ireland, BritBox’s Hope Street is a low-key, low-stakes procedural that delivers lighthearted mysteries and soapy storylines.