Nancy Herriman’s The Irish Healer was runner-up in the historical fiction category of the 2009 ACFW Genesis contest. She is also a past winner of the RWA Daphne du Maurier Award for Best Unpublished Mystery/Romantic Suspense and has been a finalist in other contests. Nancy is a member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Romance Writers of America, and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. She lives in the Midwest with her husband and two teenage children, and is very active in the music ministry of her church.

