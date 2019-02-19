Nancy Herriman
Nancy Herriman’s The Irish Healer was runner-up in the historical fiction category of the 2009 ACFW Genesis contest. She is also a past winner of the RWA Daphne du Maurier Award for Best Unpublished Mystery/Romantic Suspense and has been a finalist in other contests. Nancy is a member of American Christian Fiction Writers, Romance Writers of America, and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. She lives in the Midwest with her husband and two teenage children, and is very active in the music ministry of her church.
By the Author
Josiah's Treasure
In 1882 Sarah Whittier dreams of opening an art studio run by immigrant women. She plans to use the house left to her by family…
The Irish Healer
Accused of murdering a child under her care, Irish healer Rachel Dunne flees the ensuing scandal while vowing to never sit at another sickbed. She…