Phenomenal Media and Hachette Book Group Divisions Announce New Publishing Partnership: Phenomenal Media Books

Led By CEO And Founder Meena Harris, Phenomenal Media Books Will Identify and Publish Underrepresented Voices Across Fiction, Nonfiction, and Children’s Books with Grand Central Publishing and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

LOS ANGELES, JANUARY 24, 2023—Phenomenal Media, a values-driven, 360-degree media company that centers women and historically excluded communities, announced today the launch of a publishing partnership, Phenomenal Media Books. Together with two Hachette Book Group divisions, Phenomenal Media Books will develop and acquire works from underrepresented voices across multiple genres, fiction and nonfiction, and for audiences of all ages, from children to adults. The books will be published in collaboration with imprints of Grand Central Publishing and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Under the Phenomenal Media umbrella, this new venture will reflect Phenomenal’s core mission to champion women and historically excluded communities in the publishing world. The flexibility of this partnership to publish across multiple Hachette Book Group imprints will grant Phenomenal the ability to find the best creative path to nurture authors and their works.

In addition, this partnership will enable Phenomenal to leverage its extensive creative relationships cultivated through its rapidly growing content & entertainment business, the brand’s well-established audience, and the company’s proven marketing prowess to support authors across all stages of the publishing life cycle. Bolstered by Hachette Book Group’s legacy and reputation for excellence, Phenomenal, Grand Central Publishing, and Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will create a publishing partnership with a distinct editorial voice, powerful brand affinity, and innovative tactics to bring books to market.

“We are excited to be able to expand on our mission to support underrepresented voices and singular storytelling through this unprecedented publishing partnership with Hachette,” said founder and CEO Meena Harris. “We were thrilled to see the positive reaction to our launch of Phenomenal Book Club — clearly people are looking for more stories from authors who, too often, do not receive the spotlight from the publishing industry. Phenomenal Media Books will provide new avenues for discovering those authors and positioning their works for success.”

Acquisitions and editorial decisions will be made by a team of Phenomenal staff, including Founder & CEO Meena Harris and Head of Content & Entertainment Juliet Liu, alongside LBYR VP & Editorial Director Farrin Jacobs (for young adult/children’s projects) and GCP VP and Digital Paperback Publisher Beth deGuzman (for adult projects).

“As the home of Meena Harris’s children’s books for several years, we have seen up close her business and marketing acumen, as well as her dedication to creating books that all kinds of children can see themselves in,” said Megan Tingley, President & Publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. “We’re excited by the prospect of growing that relationship and together championing more stories from underrepresented voices.”

GCP’s deGuzman said of the partnership, “We are passionate supporters of Phenomenal Media’s mission at GCP and are thrilled to collaborate with their team across our imprints here, including Grand Central and Legacy Lit, to publish and market creative, original, and important books for adult audiences by underrepresented authors.”