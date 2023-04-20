Little, Brown Spark Announces New Voices Award In Partnership With Psychotherapy Networker To Amplify Underrepresented Experts In Psychology Space

NEW YORK, NY (April 19, 2023)

Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, announced the launch of the New Voices Award, an initiative aimed at amplifying the work of underrepresented experts in the field of psychology. The award is offered in partnership with Psychotherapy Networker, an educational nonprofit dedicated to serving psychotherapists, and the Robinson Psychology list of Little, Brown UK. The New Voices Award contest will run in alternating years, with the submission process starting today for Little, Brown Spark (open to writers in the US), and in Spring 2024 for Robinson (open to writers in the UK).

The Little, Brown Spark contest is open to previously unpublished and unagented writers, who are invited to submit a nonfiction book proposal on any topic within any branch of psychology. Winners will receive an introduction to a literary agent; feedback and guidance from Little, Brown Spark’s editorial team on turning their proposal into a manuscript; and the opportunity to enter a publishing contract with Little, Brown Spark.

Talia Krohn, VP, Editorial Director at Little, Brown Spark, said, “Too often, getting a book published requires more than just a great idea and great execution—it can also require access to industry gatekeepers and to the publishing process, putting those who have been historically excluded from the industry at a disadvantage. We launched the New Voices Award to demystify the publishing process and lower the barriers to entry for authors who have been underrepresented in the past—while supporting our efforts to publish a more diverse range of voices here at Little, Brown Spark.”

Andrew McAleer, Editorial Director at Robinson Psychology, said, “I’m delighted that Little, Brown Spark will launch this important and inclusive publishing award in the US and that Robinson will host the contest in the near future for writers in the UK. I hope that we will discover exciting new talents in the field of psychology, and offer them this remarkable opportunity to launch their literary careers.”

The Little, Brown Spark New Voices Award is grounded in Little, Brown Spark’s commitment to publishing the work of writers whose identities, perspectives, and backgrounds reflect the diversity of the human experience. For more on the award and criteria, please visit the submission page here.

About Little, Brown Spark and Little, Brown:

Little, Brown Spark is an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, launched in 2018 with the mission to publish books that spark ideas and change. Its authors are experts and thought leaders in the fields of health, lifestyle, business, psychology, self-help, and science.

Little, Brown and Company is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Founded in 1837, Little, Brown has long been recognized as a publisher committed to publishing fiction of the highest quality and nonfiction of lasting significance. Hachette Book Group is a leading U.S. general-interest book publisher made up of dozens of esteemed imprints within the publishing groups Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Perseus Books, and Workman Publishing. HBG is proud to be part of Hachette Livre, the world’s third-largest trade and educational publisher. For more information, visit www.hbgusa.com.

About the Robinson Psychology List:

The Robinson Psychology list the very best evidence-based titles by expert authors in the fields of self-help and popular psychology. Its range of books focus on tackling emotional and psychological problems and on providing proven benefits to the reader, best embodied by the Overcoming series and by Carol Dweck’s phenomenal bestseller Mindset.

About Psychotherapy Networker:

For more than 45 years, Psychotherapy Networker has published the most well-read and celebrated magazine read by psychotherapists. With the goal of inspiring therapists with new perspectives on clinical practice and the culture at large, it also offers year-round clinical trainings and hosts one of the largest annual conferences for therapists in the world. For more information, visit www.psychotherapynetworker.org.

