Little, Brown Spark New Voices Award

in partnership with the Psychotherapy Networker

Little, Brown Spark, in partnership with Psychotherapy Networker, is pleased to announce a new opportunity aimed at amplifying the work of underrepresented experts in the field of psychology.

We are inviting previously unpublished (with the exception of articles, academic papers, or self-published books) and unagented writers from underrepresented backgrounds to submit a non-fiction book proposal on any topic within any branch of psychology. The applicant with the most original and compelling proposal will receive an introduction to a literary agent; feedback and guidance from Little, Brown Spark’s editorial team on turning their proposal into a manuscript; the opportunity to enter a publishing contract with Little, Brown Spark with a $50,000 advance; and a ticket to attend the Psychotherapy Networker’s 2024 Symposium from March 21-24, 2024 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C., where they will receive recognition on the main stage during the ceremony, plus a U.S. $500 travel stipend for transportation to and from the Symposium and hotel accommodations.

Identity impacts human psychology and behavior in fundamental ways, from how we perceive ourselves, to how we relate to others, to how we experience the world. The Little, Brown Spark New Voices Award is grounded in Little, Brown Spark’s commitment to publishing authors with a range of identities, backgrounds, and perspectives that reflects the diversity of the human experience.

Submission criteria:

We are accepting submissions for non-fiction proposals pertaining to any topic in the field of psychology. Eligible proposals must be aimed at general readers; monographs and textbooks will not be considered.

Submissions should include:

A brief description and overview of the proposed book (~500 words);

A detailed chapter outline (2-3 paragraphs per chapter);

A full sample chapter (~4000-5000 words); and

An author biography and/or resume.

The award:

Our judges will select a winner from a shortlist of up to six proposals. Each writer selected for the short list will be invited to attend a 1-hour virtual consultation with a senior-level editor on the Little, Brown Spark team, which will include general feedback on their shortlisted proposal and insight into the publishing process and industry.

In addition to the 1-hour virtual consultation, the winner will receive:

A first-look window with agents. The winner will be provided a list of literary agents who have agreed to participate in this initiative. Introductions will be made at the winner’s request. Please note that Little, Brown Spark strongly recommends that the winner secures representation from an agent before proceeding with negotiations for a publishing contract with Little, Brown Spark.

Additional editorial feedback and guidance in completing and revising the manuscript.

The opportunity to enter a publishing contract with Little, Brown Spark with a $50,000 advance.

A ticket to attend the Psychotherapy Networker’s 2024 Symposium from March 21-24, 2024 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C., where they will receive recognition on the main stage during the ceremony, plus a U.S. $500 travel stipend for transportation to and from the Symposium and hotel accommodations.

Who is eligible?

Any author who:

Identifies as diverse. We align our definition of diversity with the definition provided by We Need Diverse Books, which recognizes all diverse experiences, including (but not limited to) identifying as LGBTQIA+, Native, a person of color, gender diverse, having a disability, and an ethnic, cultural, and/or religious minority; Is an expert in the field of psychology, holding one or more of the following degrees or accreditations: License in Clinical Social Work (LCSW); Master of Social Work (MSW), Doctorate (DSW) or PhD in Social Work; Certification inCognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT); Master of Arts in Psychology (MAP) or Clinical Psychology (LPC or LMFT); Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA); or PhD in Psychology; Has not previously published a book with a publishing company (including any academic press) and is not currently represented by a literary agency; and Is a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who is at least 18 years of age.

Judging criteria:

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of editors and other senior members of the Little, Brown Spark team, based on:

The originality of the thesis or concept;

The logic and credibility of the argument;

The rigor of the research;

The clarity and accessibility of the writing; and

The relevance of the topic to general and/or non-academic readers.

Click here for the Official Rules. By entering the Little, Brown Spark New Voices Award, you acknowledge and agree to the Official Rules.

How to enter:

Fill out the entry form below and upload a submission between 12:01 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on April 19, 2023 and 11:50pm Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 15, 2023.

FAQs:

Do I have to pay a submission fee?

No.

Will the winner receive money?

The winner will be offered an opportunity to publish their book with Little, Brown Spark. If the winner and Little, Brown Spark enter a publishing contract, the winner will be entitled to receive an advance of $50,000.

Will the winner be paired with a literary agent?

The winner will be provided with introductions to a select number of literary agents who have agreed to participate in this initiative. The winner is also welcome to search for an agent on their own. Our intention is to allow the winner the option of signing with an agent of their choice.

Can I submit my novel if its characters and themes are relevant to the field of psychology?

No. We are only accepting non-fiction.

I have published academic papers and articles, but never a full-length book. Am I still eligible?

Yes, as long as you meet all the other criteria.

If I have previously self-published a book, am I still eligible?

Yes, but your self-published manuscript is not eligible.

I am represented by a literary agent, but we haven’t spoken in a while. Am I still eligible?

No.

Can I submit more than one entry?

No.

Submission Form:

Still have questions? Reach out to littlebrownspark@hbgusa.com.