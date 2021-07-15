Tech and Your Kids: Must-Have Family Reads

An Age of Information

Technology is everywhere, right? And keeping up-to-date can be difficult, especially where parenting is concerned. But we’ve got books to help you out: From books that will help inspire your kids’ interest in STEM, to books that will help you navigate parenting in a social media society. So take a byte out of these great reads!

For You

Raising Kids to Thrive in a Connected World

Provides a hopeful counterpoint to the fearful hand-wringing that has come to define our narrative around children and technology.

For Your Kids

For Teens

A big-hearted coming-of-age story of grief, authenticity and the struggle to belong in the age of social media—inspired by the hit Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

For Kids

The Magic School Bus meets The Way Things Work in this kid-friendly guide to understanding the basics of electricity.

For Little Kids

A STEM-friendly tale of a girl and the doll she upgrades to be her new friend, for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Rosie Revere, Engineer.

To Share

For Reading Together

A must-have exploration of stuff–large and small–for any builder, maker, or lover of mechanical things.

Looking for More Learning Tools?

Learning about what everything is made of has never been so fun–or so colorful! Inspire and interest kids of all ages with these tools!

Get Ready For Fun

Discover books for your future biologists, engineers, and astrophysicists!

Tuck your kids in at night with these picture books about characters (real and fictional) who are changing the world with science and math!