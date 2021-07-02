Family Reads: Celebrating Women’s History Month
Happy Women’s History Month!
This month is a special time where we can highlight the achievements of women throughout history. These books will help spark conversations about female contributions, and leave you with an appreciation for the history-making ladies in our own lives.
To Share
A picture book biography about the first Chinese American woman to fly for the US military.
This moving, true story about a groundbreaking figure will inspire young readers to challenge barriers and reach for the sky.
For Your Kids
For Teens
Bomb meets Code Girls in this nonfiction narrative about the little-known female scientists who were critical to the invention of the atomic bomb during World War II.
For Kids
Prepare to discover new heroes among these twenty-one women who challenged the status quo, championed others, and made their voices heard.
For Little Kids
Enjoy this tribute to Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her contributions to building the healthy future that America’s children deserve.
An irresistible board book from New York Times bestselling author Vashti Harrison teaching your little dreamers to follow all their biggest ideas.
For You
How girls and women led the fight for interracial education.
Highlighting the extraordinary bravery of young black women, this bold revisionist account illuminates today’s ongoing struggles for equality.
