Mr. 404: a drink with bold flavor and color

The oddly named Mr. 404 cocktail delivers bold flavor and color, both of which can be attributed largely to the Aperol. I’m a sucker for any cocktail that balances bitter and refreshing flavors. It’s a marriage that in many ways makes this cocktail a distant relative of the Aperol Spritz. The Mr. 404, however, packs a bit more punch, a characteristic masked by the floral notes of the elderflower liqueur.

1 1/2 ounces vodka 1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur 1/2 ounce Aperol 1/4 ounce lemon juice 1/8 ounce (3/4 teaspoon) agave or simple syrup Ice cubes Orange zest twist

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, elderflower liqueur, Aperol, lemon juice and syrup. Shake with ice cubes, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with the orange twist.

POUR ME ANOTHER

Excerpted from POUR ME ANOTHER by J.M. Hirsch. Copyright © 2022. Available October 2022 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.