Mr. 404: a drink with bold flavor and color
From Pour Me Another by J.M. Hirsch
MR. 404
FRUITY
SWEET
BITTER
REFRESHING
The oddly named Mr. 404 cocktail delivers bold flavor and color, both of which can be attributed largely to the Aperol. I’m a sucker for any cocktail that balances bitter and refreshing flavors. It’s a marriage that in many ways makes this cocktail a distant relative of the Aperol Spritz. The Mr. 404, however, packs a bit more punch, a characteristic masked by the floral notes of the elderflower liqueur.
|1 1/2 ounces vodka
1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur
1/2 ounce Aperol
1/4 ounce lemon juice
|1/8 ounce (3/4 teaspoon) agave or simple syrup
Ice cubes
Orange zest twist
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, elderflower liqueur, Aperol, lemon juice and syrup. Shake with ice cubes, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with the orange twist.
POUR ME ANOTHER
Excerpted from POUR ME ANOTHER by J.M. Hirsch. Copyright © 2022. Available October 2022 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
Choose your own cocktail adventure: Use the drinks you already love to explore a world of delicious new spirits, combinations, and flavors.
You know what you like to drink—but what’s next?
Expert mixologist and James Beard Award-winning editorial director of Milk Street J.M. Hirsch has the answer in Pour Me Another, where every recipe helps you choose your next drink.
- Consider the rum Mojito. If that’s your go-to, you might not consider yourself a bourbon drinker. But a whiskey Mint Julep delivers many of the same refreshing, minty notes. And from there it’s a short jump to a vodka Mint Fizz, which livens things up with lemon and almond syrup.
- Or maybe you’re a bourbon Old Fashioned drinker. Pour Me Another guides you to a gin Bijou, which brings in Manhattan-like notes. Then try a Vieux Carré, with herbal notes atop peppery rye. Soon you’re sipping a Mexican Vieux Carré, which uses tequila for a similar rich and spicy effect.
- If a Gin & Tonic is more your speed, head toward tropical territory with a gingery Lime in de Coconut. Like that one? Go for a Coconut-Lime Daiquiri next.
- Everyone loves a Margarita, but have you tried the Manhattan-inspired La Rosita?
- Discover the versatility of vodka with a cousin to the Martini, in the botanical Stupid Cupid.
No matter your taste or liquor of choice, Pour Me Another guides you to a new world of drinks you’ll love. It’s an essential handbook for cocktail lovers and home mixologists everywhere.