Health and Wellness Ebook Deals $2.99 & Up

Grain Brain
by David Perlmutter MD
With Kristin Loberg
The devastating truth about the effects of wheat, sugar, and carbs on the brain, with a 4-week plan to achieve optimum health.
90 Seconds to a Life You Love
by Joan I. Rosenberg, PhD
How to manage your most difficult feelings and build the emotional strength you need to create the life of your dreams.
Balance Your Hormones, Balance Your Life
by Claudia Welch
An accessible, thorough guide to hormones, how and why they become unbalanced, and the steps to restore hormonal health from holistic medicine expert Dr. Claudia Welch.
With the End in Mind
by Kathryn Mannix
For readers of Atul Gawande and Paul Kalanithi, a palliative care doctor's breathtaking stories from 30 years spent caring for the dying.
Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn
by Penny Simkin
by Janet Whalley, RN
by Ann Keppler, RN
by Janelle Durham
by April Bolding
Available for the first time in full color, the up-to-date and authoritative pregnancy guide that has sold 1.5 million copies--by recognizing that "one size fits all" doesn't apply to maternity care.
Spark
With Eric Hagerman
by John J. Ratey, MD
A groundbreaking and fascinating investigation into the transformative effects of exercise on the brain, from the bestselling author and renowned psychiatrist John J. Ratey, MD.
The Age Fix
by Anthony Youn, MD
With Eve Adamson
The USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling guide to looking younger without spending a fortune from nationally renowned plastic surgeon Anthony Youn.
The Blood Sugar Solution 10-Day Detox Diet
by Dr. Mark Hyman, MD
Dr. Hyman's revolutionary weight-loss program, based on the #1 New York Times bestseller The Blood Sugar Solution, supercharged for immediate results!
The Every-Other-Day Diet
by Krista Varady, PhD
The Every-Other-Day Diet is perfect for anyone who wants to shed pounds and feel great, without hunger and defeat.
The Mayo Clinic Guide to Stress-Free Living
by Amit Sood, MD
by Mayo Clinic
In this book, Amit Sood, M.D., M.Sc., a Mayo Clinic specialist in stress and resiliency, reveals how the mind's instinctive restlessness and shortsightedness generate stress and anxiety and presents strategies for living a more peaceful life.
Happiness
by Matthieu Ricard
Foreword by Daniel Goleman
In this groundbreaking book, Matthieu Ricard makes a passionate case for happiness as a goal that deserves as least as much energy as any other in our lives.
Life's Journeys According to Mister Rogers
by Fred Rogers
An inspiring collection of thoughts to take with us on the paths we travel in life.
Organize Tomorrow Today
by Jason Selk
by Tom Bartow
by Matthew Rudy
In Organize Tomorrow Today (OTT), two of the top minds in human performance come together to deliver the pathway to extreme success: Doing more is not the answer, and Selk and Bartow walk you through how to achieve more by doing less.
Relationship Rescue
by Phillip C. McGraw, PhD
As a follow-up to his bestselling book Life Strategies, Oprah acolyte Phillip C. McGraw, Ph.D., moves from aiding the aimless individual to coaching the disconnected couple. McGraw has distilled his more than two decades of counseling experience into a seven-step strategy he calls "Relationship Rescue."
The Vaccine Book
by Robert W. Sears, MD
The Vaccine Book offers parents a fair, impartial, fact-based resource from the most trusted name in pediatrics. Dr. Bob devotes each chapter in the book to a disease/vaccine pair and offers a comprehensive discussion of what the disease is, how common or rare it is, how serious or harmless it is, the ingredients of the vaccine, and any possible side effects from the vaccine.
