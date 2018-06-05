Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Joan I. Rosenberg, PhD
Joan Rosenberg, PhD, is a cutting-edge psychologist who is known as an innovative thinker, speaker and trainer. A two-time TEDx speaker and member of the Association of Transformational Leaders, she has been recognized for her thought leadership in personal development. She is a professor at Pepperdine University and a United States Air Force veteran.Read More
She has been featured in the critically acclaimed documentaries I Am with Tom Shadyac, The Miracle Mindset with JJ Virgin, Pursuing Happiness with Adam Shell, and The Hidden Epidemic with Daniel Amen. She’s been seen on CNN’s American Morning, the OWN network, and featured on radio programs across the country.
She has been featured in the critically acclaimed documentaries I Am with Tom Shadyac, The Miracle Mindset with JJ Virgin, Pursuing Happiness with Adam Shell, and The Hidden Epidemic with Daniel Amen. She’s been seen on CNN’s American Morning, the OWN network, and featured on radio programs across the country.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
90 Seconds to a Life You Love
How to manage your most difficult feelings and building the emotional strength you need to create the life of your dreams.Sadness, shame, helplessness, anger, embarrassment,…