Joan I. Rosenberg, PhD

Joan Rosenberg, PhD, is a cutting-edge psychologist who is known as an innovative thinker, speaker and trainer. A two-time TEDx speaker and member of the Association of Transformational Leaders, she has been recognized for her thought leadership in personal development. She is a professor at Pepperdine University and a United States Air Force veteran.



She has been featured in the critically acclaimed documentaries I Am with Tom Shadyac, The Miracle Mindset with JJ Virgin, Pursuing Happiness with Adam Shell, and The Hidden Epidemic with Daniel Amen. She’s been seen on CNN’s American Morning, the OWN network, and featured on radio programs across the country.

