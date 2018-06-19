Vacation Anytime with These Sangria Recipes
SANGRIA RECIPES
from GUMBO LOVE by Lucy Buffett
WHITE SANGRIA
Serves 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS
1 (750-milliliter) bottle Pinot Gris or any other crisp light white wine
1/2 cup peach-flavored vodka
2/3 cup sugar
1/4 fresh pineapple, chopped into cubes
1/2 lemon, cut into wedges
2 fresh strawberries, chopped
1/2 mango, chopped into cubes
1 (8-ounce) can ginger ale
Ice cubes
DIRECTIONS
1 . In a very large pitcher, combine the wine, vodka, sugar, and fruit. Stir well. Let the ingredients steep in the fridge for 2 to 24 hours (the longer, the better).
2 . Add the ginger ale and ice cubes about 30 minutes before serving.
3 . Place a strainer over the mouth of the pitcher and pour to order. Garnish with any leftover fruit, such as more of the pineapple, lemon, strawberries, and mango.
RED SANGRIA
Serves 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS
1 (750-milliliter) bottle high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon
3/4 cup triple sec orange liqueur
1 cup blackberry brandy
1/2 cup sugar
1 orange, quartered
1/2 lemon, halved
1/2 lime, halved
Handful of maraschino cherries
1 (10-ounce) bottle club soda
Ice cubes
DIRECTIONS
1 . In a very large pitcher, combine the wine, orange liqueur, brandy, sugar, and fruit. Stir well. Let the ingredients steep in the fridge for 2 to 24 hours (the longer, the better).
2 . Add the club soda and ice cubes about 30 minutes before serving.
3 . Place a strainer over the mouth of the pitcher and pour to order. Garnish with any leftover fruit, such as more of the orange, lemon, lime, and cherries.
Gumbo Love
by Lucy Buffett
Foreword by Thomas McGuane
A delicious love letter to the Gulf Coast’s vibrant food culture.
