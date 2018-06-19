Vacation Anytime with These Sangria Recipes

SANGRIA RECIPES

from GUMBO LOVE by Lucy Buffett

WHITE SANGRIA

Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS

1 (750-milliliter) bottle Pinot Gris or any other crisp light white wine

1/2 cup peach-flavored vodka

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 fresh pineapple, chopped into cubes

1/2 lemon, cut into wedges

2 fresh strawberries, chopped

1/2 mango, chopped into cubes

1 (8-ounce) can ginger ale

Ice cubes

DIRECTIONS

1 . In a very large pitcher, combine the wine, vodka, sugar, and fruit. Stir well. Let the ingredients steep in the fridge for 2 to 24 hours (the longer, the better).

2 . Add the ginger ale and ice cubes about 30 minutes before serving.

3 . Place a strainer over the mouth of the pitcher and pour to order. Garnish with any leftover fruit, such as more of the pineapple, lemon, strawberries, and mango.

RED SANGRIA

Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS

1 (750-milliliter) bottle high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon

3/4 cup triple sec orange liqueur

1 cup blackberry brandy

1/2 cup sugar

1 orange, quartered

1/2 lemon, halved

1/2 lime, halved

Handful of maraschino cherries

1 (10-ounce) bottle club soda

Ice cubes

DIRECTIONS

1 . In a very large pitcher, combine the wine, orange liqueur, brandy, sugar, and fruit. Stir well. Let the ingredients steep in the fridge for 2 to 24 hours (the longer, the better).

2 . Add the club soda and ice cubes about 30 minutes before serving.

3 . Place a strainer over the mouth of the pitcher and pour to order. Garnish with any leftover fruit, such as more of the orange, lemon, lime, and cherries.

