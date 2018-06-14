4th of July Sliders That Are Worth Celebrating
SLIDERS ON A STICK
from STIRRING UP FUN WITH FOOD by Sarah Michelle Gellar
Makes 12 sliders
In our experience, each guest will eat two of these—and rather quickly! Plan accordingly.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 6 ounces sliced cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cup arugula
- 12 small brioche buns or dinner rolls, toasted
- 2 plum tomatoes, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 12 pickle slices
- Condiments, as desired
DIRECTIONS
Prepare a charcoal or gas grill.
Shape the beef into twelve 2-inch balls and press slightly to flatten into patties. Liberally season each side with salt and pepper. Place the slides on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Top with the sliced cheese. Cover the grill and cook for another minute to melt the cheese.
To assemble each slider, place a few arugula leaves on the bottom bun and top with a burger patty. Place a sliced each of tomato, onion, and pickle on top of the patty and top with the other half of the bun. Place a skewer through the center of each slider. Serve warm with the condiments of your choice.
Stirring Up Fun with Food
by Sarah Michelle Gellar
by Gia Russo
More than 100 fun food-crafting ideas that will engage, delight, and amaze kids – from actress, entrepreneur, and mom, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and former Martha Stewart Living editor Gia Russo.
