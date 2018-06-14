4th of July Sliders That Are Worth Celebrating

SLIDERS ON A STICK

Makes 12 sliders

In our experience, each guest will eat two of these—and rather quickly! Plan accordingly.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds ground beef or turkey

Kosher salt and black pepper

6 ounces sliced cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cup arugula

12 small brioche buns or dinner rolls, toasted

2 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

12 pickle slices

Condiments, as desired

DIRECTIONS

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill.

Shape the beef into twelve 2-inch balls and press slightly to flatten into patties. Liberally season each side with salt and pepper. Place the slides on the grill and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Top with the sliced cheese. Cover the grill and cook for another minute to melt the cheese.

To assemble each slider, place a few arugula leaves on the bottom bun and top with a burger patty. Place a sliced each of tomato, onion, and pickle on top of the patty and top with the other half of the bun. Place a skewer through the center of each slider. Serve warm with the condiments of your choice.

