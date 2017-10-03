Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Zoë Ferraris
Zoë Ferraris moved to Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of the first Gulf War to live with her then husband and his extended family of Saudi-Palestinian Bedouins. She has an MFA from Columbia University and is the author of two previous novels, Finding Nouf and City of Veils. She lives in San Francisco.Read More
By the Author
Kingdom of Strangers
A secret grave is unearthed in the desert revealing the bodies of 19 women and the shocking truth that a serial killer has been operating…
City of Veils
Finding Nouf's Katya Hijazi and Nayir Sharqi return for another thrilling, fast-paced mystery that provides a rare and intimate look into women's lives in the…