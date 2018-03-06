Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ziauddin Yousafzai
Ziauddin Yousafzai is a Pakistani diplomat, educator, educational activist, and human rights campaigner. Best known as the father of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, he is the co-founder and serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Malala Fun. He also serves are the United Nations Special Advisor on Global Education and as the educational attaché to the Pakistani Consulate in Birmingham, UK.Read More
By the Author
Let Her Fly
Let Her Fly traces the inspirational journey of Malala Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, from a boy in Shangla to a man who broke with tradition and…