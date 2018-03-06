Ziauddin Yousafzai

Ziauddin Yousafzai is a Pakistani diplomat, educator, educational activist, and human rights campaigner. Best known as the father of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, he is the co-founder and serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Malala Fun. He also serves are the United Nations Special Advisor on Global Education and as the educational attaché to the Pakistani Consulate in Birmingham, UK.