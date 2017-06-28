Zalin Grant
Zalin Grant served as an officer in Army Intelligence in Vietnam and later returned as a correspondent for Time and for The New Republic. He is the author of Facing the Phoenix: The CIA and the Political Defeat of the United States in Vietnam.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Survivors
"Nine Americans who fought in Vietnam, were taken prisoner, and somehow survived five agonizing years of captivity tell us exactly what they did, saw, and…