Jessica Griffin
Zach Berman
Zach Berman covers the Philadelphia Eagles for the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News. He previously wrote for The Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for The New York Times. He also makes regular television appearances on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Zach is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and lives in Philadelphia with his wife, Emily, and son, Reid.Read More
By the Author
Underdogs
Following a season with incredible highs and heartbreaking lows, the Philadelphia Eagles went on to do what fans had all but written off as impossible:…