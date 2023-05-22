Yaroslav Hrytsak

About the Author Yaroslav Hrytsak is a Ukrainian historian and public intellectual. Professor of the Ukrainian Catholic University and Honorary Professor of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Hrytsak has taught at Columbia and Harvard Universities and was a guest lecturer at the Central European University in Budapest. He is the author of many historical books, including several bestsellers and the recipient of numerous national and international awards. He has spoken at institutions throughout the US including the University of Michigan, the New School, and the University of North Carolina, and has written opinion pieces for many publications including The Times, the New York Times and Time Magazine.