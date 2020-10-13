Writers of IFLScience

The writers of IFLScience not only have a passion for science but they all have a background in various scientific fields. They consist of certified doctors of the stars and masters of the quirky world of quantum; neuroscientists and lovers of fluffy animals, sea creatures, and wildlife conservation; biologists and chemists. Safe to say they know what they are talking about!



Paul Parsons has been an editor and author specializing in popular science for more than 20 years. His work has appeared in New Scientist, the Guardian, Men’s Health, and many more publications both in print and online. His books include The Science of Doctor Who, Science in 100 Key Breakthroughs, and The Beginning and the End of Everything. He lives in Buckinghamshire, England.