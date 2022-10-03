World of Wonder

Maria Elena Fernandez is an award-winning journalist who has been covering Drag Race since before the world was introduced to the term "halleloo." Fernandez was the first mainstream journalist to be allowed on set to write about the show for the Los Angeles Times after being dazzled by RuPaul and the first season queens at a promotional event before the show's launch. Fernandez has covered entertainment for Vulture, the Los Angeles Times, The Daily Beast, Newsweek and NBC News for 15 years. Before she moved to Los Angeles, she was a crime reporter at The Washington Post and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.