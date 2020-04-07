Winnie Griggs

Winnie Griggs is the multi-published, award-winning author of romances that focus on small towns, big hearts, and amazing grace. Her work has won a number of regional and national awards, including the Romantic Times Reviewers’ Choice Award. Winnie grew up in southeast Louisiana in an undeveloped area her friends thought of as the back of beyond. Eventually she found her own Prince Charming, and together they built a storybook happily-ever-after, one that includes four now-grown children who are all happily pursuing adventures of their own. When not busy writing, she enjoys cooking, browsing estate sales and solving puzzles. She is also a list maker, a lover of exotic teas, and holds an advanced degree in the art of procrastination.