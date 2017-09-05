Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William Thomson
William Thomson is an artist, writer, and world traveler, who follows the coasts and maps the tides. Renowned for his hand-illustrated tidal charts, he’s the author of the UK bestseller Book of Tides. He’s been written about in BBC, Telegraph, iNews, and LifeEdited. He lives with his partner, daughter, newborn son, and dog in a camper van wherever the water is best.Read More
By the Author
Tides and the Ocean
Surfers, sailors, and anyone who loves the ocean will enjoy this visual exploration of the world's seas along its shores, including rip tides, swells, waves,…