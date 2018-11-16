Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
William T. Vollmann
William T. Vollmann is an American novelist, journalist, war correspondent, short story writer, and essayist. He won the 2005 National Book Award for Fiction for the novel Europe Central.Read More
Larry McCaffery has published or edited numerous books, essays, and journals about postmodernism.
Michael Hemmingson is an accomplished novelist in his own right, who has also edited several anthologies of contemporary fiction.
Larry McCaffery has published or edited numerous books, essays, and journals about postmodernism.
Michael Hemmingson is an accomplished novelist in his own right, who has also edited several anthologies of contemporary fiction.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Expelled from Eden
William T. Vollmann is one of our greatest living writers. Masterworks such as You Bright and Risen Angels, The Royal Family, and Rising Up and…