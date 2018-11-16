William T. Vollmann

William T. Vollmann is an American novelist, journalist, war correspondent, short story writer, and essayist. He won the 2005 National Book Award for Fiction for the novel Europe Central.

Larry McCaffery has published or edited numerous books, essays, and journals about postmodernism.

Michael Hemmingson is an accomplished novelist in his own right, who has also edited several anthologies of contemporary fiction.

