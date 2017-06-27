William Ferris
William Ferris is Joel R. Williamson Eminent Professor of History and senior associate director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A former chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Ferris coedited the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture and is the author of Blues from the Delta. In 1991, Rolling Stone magazine named him among the top ten professors in the United States.
By the Author
Blues From The Delta
William Ferris, director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi, has written a book as deep as the…