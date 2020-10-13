William D Jensen
Bill Jensen is President and CEO of the Jensen Group (www.work2.com). Founded in 1985, this change-consulting firm helps Fortune 500 clients apply the principles of simplicity to business management and work design. He speaks and conducts workshops widely on changing how we work. He lives in Morristown, New Jersey.Read More
The Simplicity Survival Handbook
In a world of more-better-faster, the challenges and stresses have never been greater: too much to do, not enough time. And in an economy where…
Work 2.0
With a new preface by the author, in Work 2.0, Bill Jensen introduces us to a new breed of managers and organizations that are maximizing…
Simplicity
Choosing among infinite possibilities is the toughest part of today's work, when information is abundant and the most precious resources are people's time and attention.…