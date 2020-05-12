Willard Gaylin, M.D. is a leading theoretician, educator, and practitioner in the field of psychotherapy and psychoanalysis. He is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and cofounder of the Hastings Center, the preeminent institute for the study of ethical issues in the life sciences. He is author of sixteen books, including Feelings, The Killing of Bonnie Garland, Rediscovering Love, and Talk Is Not Enough.