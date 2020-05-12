Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Willard Gaylin
Willard Gaylin, M.D. is a leading theoretician, educator, and practitioner in the field of psychotherapy and psychoanalysis. He is Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and cofounder of the Hastings Center, the preeminent institute for the study of ethical issues in the life sciences. He is author of sixteen books, including Feelings, The Killing of Bonnie Garland, Rediscovering Love, and Talk Is Not Enough.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use