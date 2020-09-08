Will Page
Will Page, Chief Economist at Spotify, previously held the same title at PRS for Music – where he published pioneering work on Adding Up the Industry, the Long Tail and Radiohead's In Rainbows – memorably asking whether legal free could compete with illegal free. Using economic and statistical arguments, he had a pivotal role in saving BBC 6Music.Read More
By the Author
Tarzan Economics
Taking the lessons learned from his years studying the rise and fall of the modern music industry, Spotify's Chief Economist has crafted “a compelling and…