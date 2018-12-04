Will Birch

Will Birch is a former drummer and songwriter with the Kursaal Flyers (“Little Does She Know”) and The Records (“Starry Eyes”). During the 1980s he moved into record production, working with such acts as Any Trouble, Dr Feelgood, Hollies, Billy Bremner (Rockpile) and the Long Ryders. Throughout the 1990s Will wrote many articles for MOJO and other music magazines. He is the author of No Sleep Till Canvey Island: The Great Pub Rock Revolution, and Ian Dury: The Definitive Biography. He lives near London.