Wilfred Stein is a professor in the Department of Biophysics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He has worked extensively in the United States and the United Kingdom, most recently at the National Institutes of Health. His research interests are quite broad, including areas of biology such as membrane transport, models of cancer, and patterns of limb development. Francisco J. Varela is the director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, France. He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University, and has worked extensively in the United States, South America, and Europe. In 1985 he was the recipient of the Interamerican Science Prize for Biological Sciences. His research interest center around neural and immune networks, and global properties of biological organization. Wilfred Stein is a professor in the Department of Biophysics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He has worked extensively in the United States and the United Kingdom, most recently at the National Institutes of Health. His research interests are quite broad, including areas of biology such as membrane transport, models of cancer, and patterns of limb development. Francisco J. Varela is the director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, France. He received his Ph.D. from Harvard University, and has worked extensively in the United States, South America, and Europe. In 1985 he was the recipient of the Interamerican Science Prize for Biological Sciences. His research interest center around neural and immune networks, and global properties of biological organization.