Whitney Bowe, MD
Dr. Whitney Bowe is Medical Director of Integrative Dermatology, Aesthetics & Wellness at Advanced Dermatology, P.C., in addition to being a distinguished research scientist and a thought leader in her field. She is one of the most in-demand dermatologists in America, and has lent her expertise to programs like Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, The Doctors, and Dr. Oz, and publications including The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Allure, InStyle, Vogue, Elle, Reader's Digest, and O, The Oprah Magazine.
By the Author
Dirty Looks
Internationally renowned dermatologist and research scientist Dr. Whitney Bowe presents, for the first time, the connection between a healthy gut and radiant, clear skin, with…