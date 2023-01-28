Wendy Jehanara Tremayne

Wendy Tremayne was a creative director in a marketing firm in New York City before moving to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, where she built an off-the-grid oasis in a barren RV park with her partner, Mikey Sklar. She is the founder of the textile repurposing event Swap-O-Rama-Rama, which has spread all over the world; a conceptual artist; a yogi; a gardener; and a writer. She has written for Craft’s webzine and Make magazine and, with Mikey Sklar, keeps the blog Holy Scrap.

Dale Dougherty is the founder, editor, and publisher of Make magazine.

Christopher Bamford is the author of An Endless Trace: The Passionate Pursuit of Wisdom in the West.

Brad Lancaster is the author of Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands and Beyond.

Sandor Ellix Katz is the author of The Art of Fermentation.

Alyce Santoro is a conceptual and sound artist and a member of the multimedia collective known as the Center for the Improbable and (Im)Permacultural Research.

Pir Zia Inayat-Kahn is the spiritual leader of the Sufi Order International.

The Reverend Billy, of the Church of Stop Shopping, is the author of The End of the World.