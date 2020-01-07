Wayne Barrett (1945-2017) was a celebrated investigative journalist. He spent much of his 40-year reporting career at the Village Voice, where he became, in the words of the Washington Post, “dreaded if not loathed” by public officials for his relentless exposure of such major political figures as Ed Koch, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump. After his departure from the Village Voice, he became a fellow at Type Media Center, then known as The Nation Institute. He is the author of four books, including Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth (1992) and Rudy: An Investigative Biography of Rudolph Giuliani (2000).



Eileen Markey is an assistant professor of journalism and media studies at CUNY’s Lehman College, as well as an investigative journalist whose work has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, Wall Street Journal, National Catholic Reporter, America, Commonweal, and Killing the Buddha. She has worked as a producer for WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show and is a contributing editor for Housing and Homelessness at City Limits. Markey is a graduate of Fordham University’s urban studies program and Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. She lives in the Bronx.



