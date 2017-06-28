Washington Irving
Washington Irving (1783-1859) was an American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian, and diplomat of the early 19th century.Read More
Charles Neider is a noted critic, editor, author, and one of America’s leading Mark Twain scholars. His many books as editor include The Complete Humorous Sketches and Tales of Mark Twain, The Great West: A Treasury of Firsthand Accounts, The Complete Tales of Washington Irving, and The Autobiography of Mark Twain.
Charles Neider is a noted critic, editor, author, and one of America’s leading Mark Twain scholars. His many books as editor include The Complete Humorous Sketches and Tales of Mark Twain, The Great West: A Treasury of Firsthand Accounts, The Complete Tales of Washington Irving, and The Autobiography of Mark Twain.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
George Washington
Washington Irving's Life of George Washington (published in five volumes in 1856-59) was the product of his last years and remains his most personal work.…