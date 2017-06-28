Washington Irving

Washington Irving (1783-1859) was an American short story writer, essayist, biographer, historian, and diplomat of the early 19th century.



Charles Neider is a noted critic, editor, author, and one of America’s leading Mark Twain scholars. His many books as editor include The Complete Humorous Sketches and Tales of Mark Twain, The Great West: A Treasury of Firsthand Accounts, The Complete Tales of Washington Irving, and The Autobiography of Mark Twain.

