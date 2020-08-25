Warren G. Bennis
In 2007, BusinessWeek called him one of ten business school professors who have had the greatest influence on business thinking. He has received twenty honorary degrees and has served on numerous boards of advisors. He authored dozens of articles and over thirty books on leadership, including On Becoming a Leader and Organizing Genius.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Learning to Lead
From leadership expert Warren Bennis, a workbook to help anyone reach their full potential as a leader. Warren Bennis and Joan Goldsmith maintain that leaders…
On Becoming a Leader
A timeless classic from a pioneer in the field of leadership studies-the only book you need to read on becoming an effective leader. Warren Bennis…
Organizing Genius
Uncovers the elements of creative collaboration by examining six of the century's most extraordinary groups and distill their successful practices into lessons that virtually any…
Managing The Dream
Warren Bennis has become synonymous with leadership, exploring all its dimensions as both practitioner and scholar for over four decades. Managing the Dream is an…
An Invented Life
This collection brings together the best of Warren Bennis--essays spanning three decades and covering such revolutions as the information explosion, Watergate, the emergence of Japan,…