Wanda Rosseland
Wanda Rosseland is a frequent contributor for several magazines including Angels on Earth and Guideposts. Her work has also been published in anthologies including Woven on the Wind, Crazy Woman Creek, and The Best Angel Stories of 2015. Wanda speaks regularly to groups throughout northeastern Montana. She and her husband have a ranch in eastern Montana where they raise their three children along with wheat, cattle, and sheep.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Angels Among Us
A vision in a dream. A long-awaited healing. Protection from an accident waiting to happen. Angels Among Us is a collection of stories of everyday…