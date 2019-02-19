Wanda Rosseland

Wanda Rosseland is a frequent contributor for several magazines including Angels on Earth and Guideposts. Her work has also been published in anthologies including Woven on the Wind, Crazy Woman Creek, and The Best Angel Stories of 2015. Wanda speaks regularly to groups throughout northeastern Montana. She and her husband have a ranch in eastern Montana where they raise their three children along with wheat, cattle, and sheep.
