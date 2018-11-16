Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Walter Tevis
Walter Tevis (1928-1984) published many novels, including The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Mockingbird, which was nominated for a Nebula Best Novel award.
By the Author
The Color of Money
"Tevis in unequaled when it comes to creating and sustaining the tension of a high stakes game. Even readers who have never lifted a cue…
The Hustler
"A wonderful hymn to the last true era when men of substance played pool with a vengeance."-Time OutWhen it was first published in 1959, The…