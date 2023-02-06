Walter Hickey

Walt Hickey is Insider’s senior editor for data. Formerly, he was chief culture writer at FiveThirtyEight. He also writes Numlock News, a daily stat-based newsletter full of stories about everything from solar-powered helicopters to Facebook’s AI. He won a 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting for a story he edited about escaping a Uyghur work camp in China.