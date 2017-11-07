Wallace Stroby is an award-winning journalist and the author of nine novels, four of which feature Crissa Stone, the professional thief labeled “crime fiction’s best bad girl ever.” Of his previous Mulholland novel, 2018’s Some Die Nameless, Booklist wrote in a starred review, “Stroby remains at the top of his game. … His prose is as clean, lean and mean as ever.”

Stroby’s first novel, The Barbed-Wire Kiss, was a Barry Award finalist for best debut novel. A native of Long Branch, N.J., he’s a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore.