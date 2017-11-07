Wallace Stroby
Wallace Stroby is an award-winning journalist and the author of nine novels, four of which feature Crissa Stone, the professional thief labeled “crime fiction’s best bad girl ever.” Of his previous Mulholland novel, 2018’s Some Die Nameless, Booklist wrote in a starred review, “Stroby remains at the top of his game. … His prose is as clean, lean and mean as ever.”
Stroby’s first novel, The Barbed-Wire Kiss, was a Barry Award finalist for best debut novel. A native of Long Branch, N.J., he’s a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Heaven's a Lie
When a young widow witnesses a fatal car accident outside a Jersey Shore motel, she's suddenly thrust into a nightmare of gang violence, guns, and…
Some Die Nameless
An ex-mercenary and an embattled journalist find themselves unlikely allies against a corrupt defense contractor in this "noir beach read" (New York). Ray Devlin is…