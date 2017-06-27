Vladimir Simosko
Vladimir Simosko was formerly the curator of the Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University. He has published many articles and books including Eric Dolphy: A Musical Biography and Discography (1974), Serge Chaloff: A Musical Biography and Discography (1998), and Artie Shaw: A Musical Biography and Discography (2000). He is the former Head of the Music Library at the University of Manitoba.Read More
Barry Tepperman is a Fellow, Radio Oncology, of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and a Fellow at the American College of Radiology.
By the Author
Eric Dolphy
"Eric Dolphy was a saint--in every way, not just in his playing."--Charles MingusIn his tragically short life (1928-1964), Eric Dolphy was a titanic force in…