Vivien Schweitzer
Vivien Schweitzer is a writer and pianist based in New York. She worked for ten years as a classical music and opera critic for the New York Times. She has also written for the BBC, the Moscow Times, and The Economist.Read More
By the Author
A Mad Love
A lively introduction to opera, from the Renaissance to the twenty-first centuryThere are few art forms as visceral and emotional as opera--and few that are…