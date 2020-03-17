Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Virginia Postrel

Virginia Postrel is an award-winning journalist and independent historian. She is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the New York Times, and Forbes. She is the author of the highly acclaimed The Substance of Style and The Power of Glamour. Her research is supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. She lives in Los Angeles, California.


