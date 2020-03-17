Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Virginia Postrel
Virginia Postrel is an award-winning journalist and independent historian. She is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the New York Times, and Forbes. She is the author of the highly acclaimed The Substance of Style and The Power of Glamour. Her research is supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. She lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
Fabric of Civilization
From Paleolithic flax to 3D knitting, a global history of textiles and the world they madeThe story of humanity is the story of textiles --…