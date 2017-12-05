Violet Duke

New York Times & USA Today bestselling author Violet Duke is a former professor of English Education who is ecstatic to now be on the other side of the page writing wickedly fun contemporary romance novels filled with strong, unique heroines and memorably romantic heroes. Her fans, who she adores to pieces, affectionately call her books sweet and sexy ‘sleep stealers’ filled with humor and heart.



When she’s not writing or feeding her book-a-day reading addiction, Violet enjoys tackling renovation projects with her power tools, trying pretty much anything without reading the directions first, and cooking impossible-to-be-duplicated ‘special edition’ dishes that laugh in the face of recipes. A born and raised island girl, she spends her days in Hawai’i chasing after her two cute kids (daughter Violet & son Duke) and her similarly adorable husband (their ringleader).

