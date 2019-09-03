Vincent Bevins

Vincent Bevins is an award-winning journalist currently working as Southeast Asia Correspondent for the Washington Post. He has reported from all across the region, while paying special attention to the 1965 massacre and contemporary Indonesian politics. He previously served as the Brazil Correspondent for theLos Angeles Times, also covering nearby parts of South America, and before that worked for both TheFinancial Times and The Guardian, in London. Among the publications he has written for are The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, The Guardian, Financial Times, Foreign Policy, Folha de S.Paulo, The New Republic, Los Angeles Times, The New Inquiry, The Awl, The Baffler, and Paper Magazine. Bevins has appeared often as a guest expert on a wide range of media outlets, including NPR, the BBC, NBC, MSNBC, ABC News, HuffPost Live, Brazil’s GloboNews and TV Brasil. He lives in Jakarta, Indonesia.