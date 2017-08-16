Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Viktor Mayer-Schönberger
Viktor Mayer-Schönberger is a professor at the University of Oxford and the coauthor, with Kenneth Cukier, of the bestselling Big Data. He lives in Oxford, United Kingdom.
Reinventing Capitalism in the Age of Big Data
From the New York Times bestselling author of Big Data, a prediction for how data will revolutionize the market economy and make cash, banks, and…