Victoria Fulton and Faith McClaren are besties and co-authors of the international Wattpad phenomenon and Watty award-winning rom-com Ellie Is Cool Now, as well as young adult psychological thriller Horror Hotel. Originally from Ohio and Texas, Victoria and Faith now live and write in too-sunny Los Angeles, California. Victoria lives with her fiancé and their two cat children. She has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton, so naturally, she co-runs a PR agency with her other bestie when she’s not writing about smooching and serial killers. Faith lives with her guitar-making husband, Pokemon-loving son, and two scruffy dogs. When she isn’t listening to BTS or watching K-dramas, Faith writes contemporary romance novels and volunteers with wolves in a sanctuary outside Los Angeles.