Vestal McIntyre
Vestal McIntyre was born and raised in Nampa, Idaho, and attended Tufts University. His work has appeared in Tin House and Open City, as well as in several anthologies. He lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
You Are Not the One
"If you're interested in the way we live now, read these funny, destabilizing, and superbly crafted stories."--Edmund WhiteIn this debut collection of eight compulsively readable…