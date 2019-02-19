Vanessa Hunt

Having grown up as daughters of a pastor, sisters Heather Patterson and Vanessa Hunt strive to turn their houses into homes that reflect the creativity endued in them by their Creator. Heather and Vanessa are the creators and authors of At the Picket Fence, a website dedicated to providing a place where women can share, care, and inspire one another. Heather resides in the South with her husband of twenty-two years. She was a homeschool mom for twelve years to her two children. Vanessa lives in the Pacific Northwest and is a wife of sixteen years and a mom of two