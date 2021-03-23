Van Lathan
Van Lathan is the cohost of Higher Learning podcast along with The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay. He is also best known as a former cohost and senior producer on TMZ Live. Whether on his podcast or media appearances, Lathan is best known for provocative interviews with influencers, celebrities, and politicians providing unparalleled perspective on key issues in society and entertainment.Read More
