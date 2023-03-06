Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Valerie Babb
Valerie Babb is Andrew Mellon Professor of Humanities at Emory University. She holds a joint appointment in the departments of African American Studies and English.Read More
By the Author
The Book of James
A cultural exploration into the life, legacy and enduring impact of basketball legend LeBron James. No athlete is referenced as frequently in commentaries on Black…